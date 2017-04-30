Kelly Ripa Will Announce New ‘Live’ Co-Host On Monday

Kelly Ripa has a new live one.

The morning chat star revealed on Twitter that she finally has a co-host on Live!—nearly a year after Michael Strahan left the ABC show. And he or she will soon be unmasked!

On Sunday, Ripa tweeted that she’ll announce her new co-host on the show on Monday.

Ripa shared a video of herself sipping from a Live with Kelly mug with a question mark drawn on it, saying, “Tune in tomorrow. Trust me!”

In her Tweet, she also wrote “We’re going to need a bigger mug. #TuneInToLive #BigAnnouncement #LiveKellyCohost”

Last April, Strahan blindsided Ripa, sources said, when he announced that he’d be leaving Live! for the Good Morning America show after four years. She was furious with the former NFL star, sources told Radar.

Strahan taped his last Live! show on May 13 of last year.

Since then, such stars as Jerry O’Connell and Fred Savage have appeared on Live! to yuck it up with Ripa.

Other repeat guest hosts have included Jimmy Kimmel, Bravo host Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

As Radar has reported, former NBC star Tamron Hall was urged to join Ripa as her Live! co-host after, as Radar readers know, Hall ceremoniously left the Today show after being iced out by “more valuable” Megyn Kelly.

So who will be the lucky guy or gal starting the morning on-air with Ripa?

Ripa told PEOPLE about the co-host search, “You want somebody working there who’s comfortable working there. That’s how you figure it’s like a puzzle. It’s very much like an equation, an algorithm. Let’s see, if we put somebody here and somebody there, and, ‘Oh, this guy really likes to talk about this,’ or, ‘This guy’s really good here,’ or, ‘This lady is amazing,’ or, ‘She was great last time, let’s give her another shot.’ ”

And she explained to Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in December there was no rush to find a co-host: “We really didn’t set a time frame for ourselves, we just wanted to wait until we found the right person.”

