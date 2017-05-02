Kris Abandoned? Jenner ‘Terrified’ That Ryan Seacrest Is Done With ‘KUWTK’

Keeping up with the Kardashians momager Kris Jenner has been in meltdown mode over the show’s plummeting ratings, and this will push her over the edge!

The show’s longtime executive producer, Ryan Seacrest, will be heading to NYC to host Live! with Kelly Ripa, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 61-year-old matriarch is now terrified that this spells the end for her famous family!

“Of course Kris is scared,” a source close to the Kardashian clan told Radar.

Seacrest, 42 – who is almost single-handedly responsible for giving Jenner a spot on E! for KUWTK – will be co-hosting Live!, which is based in NYC, for at least four episodes a week. According to reports, he’ll commute between the coasts.

But the timing could not be worse for the money-hungry momager, who has been in a desperate struggle to save her family’s long-running reality show!

“More and more viewers are tuning out every week and at this point it looks like the end is inevitable,” the source told Radar.

Meanwhile, “the family is blaming Kim for changing her image and some of them are saying that she is sabotaging KUWTK,” the insider added.

“And maybe she is. Kim’s heart just doesn’t seem in it anymore and it’s almost like she really does not care what happens to the rest of the family because she has made her money!”

Either way, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s spin-off is reportedly slated for a second season, and Kylie Jenner’s new show, Life of Kylie, is filming now.

