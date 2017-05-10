Kelly Ripa Cuts All Ties With Michael Strahan

Morning-show vet Kelly Ripa wants to cut all ties with former “Live!” co-host Michael Strahan,

so it’s no surprise husband Mark Consuelos, who once shared a publicist with Michael, no longer does.

“Mark and Michael shared the same publicist for years.

She is one of the best in the business and has represented everyone from Ricky Martin

at the peak of his success to… Kim Kardashian.

But now, after Michael split with Kelly, Mark has split with [the publicist],” a spy told Radar.

“Kelly has not spoken with Michael since he left

and evidently doesn’t want her husband having any association with Michael either.”