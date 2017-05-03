Ryan Forced To Choose Between L.A. & ‘Live’ With Kelly.

Morning TV’s new glamour couple had one giant, bicoastal problem that almost ruined their relationship before it could start, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As Radar reported, Hollywood everyman Ryan Seacrest, 42, is Kelly Ripa’s new Live co-host.

But the fact that he calls L.A. home was a real obstacle.

“It was easy for me to say I wanted to work with Kelly, but the complicated part was that I have a job – and jobs – on the West Coast,” Seacrest said in a new interview. “And this show is obviously live from the East Coast every day. So we had to figure out if this would really work. What are the logistics? That was really the big issue.”

Ripa, 46, calls her new co-host “kind” and “professional.” But she admits there were a lot of issues getting in the way of their partnership.

“We even thought about shooting the winters in California,” she said.

“We had a conversation about shooting in Los Angeles,” Seacrest adds. “It didn’t last long.”

Seacrest instead will host the show four days a week from New York, and return to Los Angeles for the remainder of his time.

“I’ll be going back and forth, and doing everything that I have to do,” Seacrest said. “I have a home back in L.A. and my dog is there.”

Ripa, who spent nearly a year auditioning 67 co-hosts, was blindsided when former BFF Michael Strahan bolted Live for a job with Good Morning America.

But as Radar has reported, Ripa wasn’t an instant fan of Seacrest replacing him.

“She wanted someone that she could boss around, and that isn’t Ryan,” a source told Radar. “He’s as big of a star as she is!”

As for Seacrest, he already knows the best way to keep his new job is to make sure his co-host is happy, if the interview is any indication.

“I hope to be people’s friend, connect with them, bring some energy, a smile to Kelly’s face every day,” he said. “If I can do that then I’ll get to keep the gig. I hope.”

