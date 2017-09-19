Kelly Dodd Slams Meghan King Edmonds’ Marriage: My Husband ‘Supports’ Me!

Kelly Dodd isn’t calling a truce with Meghan King Edmonds any time soon!

The RHOC stars have been at odds since Edmonds, 32, asked Dodd, 41, if it was true that she was cheating on Michael with her boyfriend — and Dodd responded by telling Edmonds that her husband Jim was having an affair while she was pregnant.

Dodd carried their feud over to her Bravo blog, where she commented on her costars’ marriages — and took a stab at the Edmonds’ relationship!

“How great are our guys?” she wrote before talking about Diko and Peggy Sulahian and Doug and Lydia McLaughlin.

“Michael too supports my decision to get a breast reduction, even though he thinks my boobs are ‘perfect,’” she continued. “He respects that it is my body and whatever makes me happy is his priority. Michael has always been there with me at every medical procedure. For example, when we were going through IVF, he attended every doctor visit, administered all of my shots, he was present when the embryos were implanted, as well as attending all my prenatal care appointments. Not all of our husbands are so supportive, right Meghan?”

Radar previously reported that Edmonds was forced to undergo her IVF treatments alone, as her husband was on the road for his baseball hosting gig. She later confessed that he was a distant dad who was “removed” from her pregnancy and insiders told Radar he was “pulling away” as well.

The former baseball pro even missed their daughter Aspen’s conception and his wife’s baby shower.

Edmonds also claimed via Twitter that Dodd made hurtful claims about her postpartum depression, but the comments have since been removed.

Did u see how Kelly describes post-partum depression? “Psychotic, delusional, hormonal paranoia.” Can u get more offensive, @RHOC_KellyDodd? pic.twitter.com/W4oCmGNmCv — Meghan King Edmonds (@MeghanKEdmonds) September 19, 2017

