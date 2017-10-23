Kelly Dodd Admits Daughter Is ‘Happy’ Amid Bitter Divorce

Kelly Dodd’s daughter is happy that her parents are finally divorcing, RadarOnline.com has learned!

“She’s totally happy,” Dodd told PEOPLE of Jolie’s reaction to her split from Michael. “All her friends are like, ‘Sorry to hear,’ and she’s like, ‘I’m happy.’”

“My daughter isn’t happy with us,” she added. “She’s happy we’re divorcing. It’s actually better for her.”

The RHOC star announced her intention to divorce Michael last month, just days after Radar uncovered a Newport Beach, Calif. police call log stating that authorities visited their home 11 times this year — with six calls happening within three days in July.

PHOTOS: Where’s Tarek? Christina Spotted At ‘Scam’ Seminar After Explosive Divorce Filing

Jolie, 10, isn’t a stranger to her parents’ volatile behavior, as Kelly, 42, and Michael, 60, first filed for divorce in 2012. She asked for $41,666 in child and spousal support in her filing.

Insiders previously told Radar that “Michael tried having a custody battle last time, so there might be another one. It’s tough on Jolie.”

PHOTOS: ‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Tarek & Christina El Moussa Put Divorce Stress On Kids During Christmas

Kelly is currently bonding with her former nemesis Shannon Beador over their failed marriages, as she doesn’t have family to lean on.

The former couple just sold their mega-mansion for $5 million, but they have yet to file paperwork to finalize their split.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.