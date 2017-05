'RHOC' Star Hosts Farewell Party For Her 32G Breasts!

Kelly Dodd, star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, is downsizing — her boobs!

The brunette boosted her bust three years ago but regretted her 32G cup upgrade.

“She had trouble swinging a tennis racket, hitting a golf ball or even running.

She was basically held hostage by her huge boobs,” reveals a pal.

But the reality star’s sense of humor is still intact.

She held a “bye-bye boobs” party to say bon voyage to her breasts!