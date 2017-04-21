Katy Perry Sends John Mayer The Ultimate Kiss-Off After His Latest Fail

Who does he think she is, a Bachelor contestant? A source tells Radar that John Mayer sent Katy Perry 100 red roses when she broke up with Orlando Bloom, along with a card that read, “I’m here for you.” But Katy gave her playboy ex’s bouquet the brush-off, telling an assistant to donate it to a nursing home and sending him a photo of the elderly residents with his tokens of love. She was similarly unimpressed by John’s new single, “Still Feel Like Your Man,” which he’s said was written for Katy. “She’s horrified that he’s pining for her so publicly,” says the insider. “He’s desperate to convince her he’s a changed man, but she’s told friends she’ll get rid of anything he sends her. She’s hardened her heart against him.” Go ahead and roar, Katy!