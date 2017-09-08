Tom Schwartz Desperate To Save Failing Marriage To Katie With A Band-Aid Baby

Tom Schwartz is determined to save his rocky marriage to Katie Maloney, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Vanderpump Rules star’s plan to keep his relationship in tact!

“Tom and Katie are planning on going to Iceland this fall to spend time together,” an insider told Radar.

“Tom wants to focus on the new restaurant and Katie and his marriage,” the insider added. “They are thinking of starting a family and want to have time away the two of them.”

Radar exclusively reported that Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are opening a restaurant (rumored to be named Tom Tom) with their boss, Lisa Vanderpump. The eatery is set to open in time for Vanderpump Rules’ sixth season premiere.

But, self-admitted commitment-phobe Schwartz, 34, is still spending time apart from Maloney, 30, as he is hosting an event in New Jersey without his wife. Instead, fan-favorite couple Sandoval and Ariana Madix will accompany him for the trip.

Hey NJ, we’re coming to see you on Friday September 29th at iPlay America! – get your tickets now @iplay_america with @tomsandoval1 @ariana252525 https://www.iplayamerica.com/ 🕺💃🕺 A post shared by Tom Schwartz (@twschwa) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Maloney and Schwartz tied the knot last summer but their relationship continued to be plagued with the jealousy and trust issues that they explored together on the show.

Their friend, Jax Taylor, even said they split in June.

