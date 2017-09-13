Take That Tom! Katie Holmes Embraces Therapy & Jamie Foxx To Get Revenge On Cruise

Crafty Katie Holmes is throwing some backhanded shade on ex-husband Tom Cruise and Scientology, RadarOnline.com has learned, by parading her romance with Jamie Foxx and lauding psychological therapy — which the church disdains.

“Katie says therapy is the ONLY thing that saved her and daughter Suri from her suffocating marriage to Tom and the clutches of the church,” a source revealed to RadarOnline.com exclusively. “Now she wants to pass on the benefit of her experience to help other women who’ve weathered similar nightmares.”

Though Holmes, 38, escaped Cruise (and Scientology) in 2012, she’s determined to continue being an advocate of therapy. So it may be no surprise that her next role is in the adaptation of the best-selling self-help book “The Secret.”

“Katie hopes to use the film to become a self-help guru and completely defy Scientology’s views of therapy,” said the source.

The actress had refused offers to write an explosive tell-all about her stifling marriage to Tom and the iron fist of the church. But she’s finally gone public with the worst-kept secret relationship ever — her romance with Cruise’s longtime pal Foxx — and is now happy to show it off to the world.

“She loves the fact this will be the ultimate slap in Tom’s face!”

