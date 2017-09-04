Katie Holmes Steps Out With Suri As Tom Cruise Is Seldom Seen With Girl

The mystery of why Tom Cruise is never seen with Suri, his daughter by ex-wife Katie Holmes, continues.

On Labor Day weekend, Holmes was spotted having fun with their adorable girl at the Malibu chili cook-off, where there were lots of fun games for them to play.

Holmes, 38, who is rumored to be dating Jamie Foxx, was all smiles in Malibu with Suri, 11.

But Cruise, 55, hasn’t surfaced lately with Suri, which is because he suffered a recent set accident that broke his ankle and shut down production temporarily on his film Mission Impossible: 6.

Holmes was furious, sources told Radar, when Cruise recently offered Suri a movie role despite rarely seeing her. The actor also has two adopted kids from his former marriage to Nicole Kidman.

Now, as Cruise has a filming break with his injured ankle, it is still Holmes who is out and about with the adorable dark-haired girl in Los Angeles, not Tom.

