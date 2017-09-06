She’s Back! Kathy Griffin Comes Out Of Hiding After Donald Trump Image Backlash

Unapologetic comedian Kathy Griffin in ready to come out of her self-exposed exile after suffering endless criticism over her Donald Trump joke, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As Radar previously reported, Griffin suffered much criticism after she tweeted a photo of herself holding a bleeding mannequin head that resembled Trump, 71.

While the image caused outrage back in May, Griffin is s firm believer that the only way to respond to hate is with humor, and that is what she plans to do!

PHOTOS: No Celeb Is Safe! Kathy Griffin Reveals Dirty Secrets About Ellen, Ashton, Taylor & More

Sources have told Straight Shuter that Griffin, 56, does not want to stay out of the spotlight any longer, and she is actually going in an international comedy tour in the coming months. She knows she still has many fans in the Blue States and overseas, so she is more than prepared to make a comeback.

“I sincerely apologize,” Griffin said after being cut from CNN when the photo went viral.

“The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career. I will continue. I ask your forgiveness. Taking down the image. Going to ask the photographer to take down the image.”

24 Celebrities Photographed In Humiliating Situations

Following the backlash, the comedian went into hiding, later revealing that she has always felt like an outsider in Hollywood and the Trump drama only made it worse.

“For a long time I’ve sort of been considered an outsider in Hollywood. Ellen DeGeneres can’t stand me and everyone likes her. Leave it to me to be the one, right?”

She even bashed DeGeneres, 59, for not supporting female comics enough over the years.

PHOTOS: A-List Tell-All! Kathy Griffin Exposes MORE Sick Secrets About Ellen, Britney & Others

“There’s nothing liberal or progressive about Hollywood. Not for women. Not for women of a certain age at all,” she claimed.

Straight Shuter’s Rob Shuter has all the latest gossip.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.