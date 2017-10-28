Kathy Griffin Claims ‘WWHL’ Host Andy Cohen Offered Her Cocaine

Kathy Griffin, who was embroiled in scandal after her tasteless President Donald Trump bloody mask photos shocked America, has attacked Watch What Happens Live host and Bravo executive Andy Cohen in a shocking YouTube video.

The comedian claims that Cohen, who replaced her on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper, offered her cocaine—twice!—before her two appearances on WWHL.

In the YouTube video, called “Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of A Story,” Griffin charges that in the two times she appeared on WWHL, “Right before we went live, Andy Cohen privately asked me in an office in Embassy Row, which is the production company that does that sh*t show, if I wanted to do blow.”

PHOTOS: Biggest Housewives Expose Ever: Andy Cohen Spills 15 Juicy Secrets

Griffin said she’s a straight arrow and doesn’t even drink, adding, “I was hoping he was kidding.”

But she contended on YouTube that the second time she was on WWHL, again alone in an office with Cohen, “He’s like, ‘Do you want to do some coke?’ I’m thinking he’s serious!…He was asking me to do cocaine with him. That made me very uncomfortable…I thought that was weird. I don’t know why he gets away with that.”

Griffin said she didn’t appear on Cohen’s talk show again. She claimed of Bravo boss Cohen, who oversaw her reality show My Life on The D List, “He really harassed me and treated me poorly.”

PHOTOS: Who Has Butt Implants — And Who Has Bad Breath? Andy Cohen Spills MORE Celeb Secrets!

But could Griffin’s revelations be sour grapes? As Radar reported on Friday, the funny gal slammed Cohen, 49, after he was named her replacement for the New Year’s Eve special she had hosted on CNN for years with Cooper.

Griffin, 56, was fired from the gig after being disgraced for holding up a bloody, severed fake effigy of Trump’s head, photographed by pal Tyler Shields.

When Cohen replaced her as the CNN NYE host, he said to reporters about Griffin, “I don’t know her!” while she claims he was her reality show boss for ten years and “treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic.”

PHOTOS: Andy Cohen’s ‘Real Housewives’ Tell All! Who’s A ‘Diva,’ & Who ALMOST Got A Spinoff?

The former Fashion Police star claimed she wanted a talk show on Bravo years ago, but “Andy gave himself a talk show.” She added, “He wants to be me.”

Griffin has gone even further with her YouTube video, attacking another media personality, giving out his phone number, and playing his voice mail to her–as well as zinging NBC bigwig Jeff Zucker.

Cohen hasn’t commented on Griffin’s YouTube charges.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.