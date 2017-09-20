Neighbor Calls Kathy Griffin ‘Bald Dyke’ After She Shaves Head For Sister’s Cancer

Kathy Griffin continues to get heat, not only from angry Trump supporters, but now from her own neighbors too!

As RaadarOnline.com has learned, the controversial comedian and her live-in boyfriend Randy Bick reported a noise complaint at 8:00pm on Saturday when their neighbors’ grandchildren were being loud in the pool. The famous duo’s home is inside a gated property, which they share with KB Home CEO Jeffrey Mezger and his wife Sandra Mezger.

After Kathy called the cops, Jeffrey went into a fit of anger and proceeded to call her a “f***ing bald dyke” and “c*nt.”

The bald comment is especially brutal, since Kathy, 56, shaved her head in solidarity for her cancer-stricken sister’s death just last week. Jeffrey has since claimed he regrets having lost his temper.

“Mr. Mezger regrets losing his temper over a supposed noise complaint involving his three young grandchildren in his swimming pool around 8 p.m. on Saturday, while they were being supervised by their mother and grandmother,” he said in a statement. “He apologizes for the language he used, as it does not reflect who he is or what he believes.”

Huffington Post even posted a recording of the incident!

As Radar readers know, Kathy was recently under fire for posting a photo of herself holding a bloody mannequin head meant to be Donald Trump’s. She lost her job and was bashed by many angry Republicans on social media.

Neighbor drama is just the latest scandal in the outspoken comedian’s life.

