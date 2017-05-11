Back Together? ‘Southern Charm’ Exes Shep & Kathryn Share Sober Tips

Kathryn Dennis wants to help Shep Rose stay sober, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Southern Charm stars (and exes) went to yoga together in a new clip, and Dennis, 24, gave Rose, 36, advice on staying clean during his self-proclaimed week-long challenge.

“How was it?” Rose began by asking Dennis about her rehab stay.

“It was a lot of work to get here, but I don’t know — I’m happy,” she awkwardly responded.

“I think you’ll appreciate … I’m taking a little break. For the last couple of days I haven’t drank and it’s been interesting,” he confessed.

“Really?” she asked with a puzzled look. “So are you like on a kick? Like a sobriety kick?”

“Yeah, I’m gonna see what it’s like,” he admitted.

“It’s weird coming back and like adjusting to it all even, you know?” Dennis said, based on her own experiences of trying to stay sober. “When you’re downtown everyone’s like, ‘I’ll buy you a shot!’ or they’ll like come and set it in front of you.”

“Yeah, it’s crazy!” Rose smiled. “It’s such a drinking town. I wanna see if I have enough self-control to see if I can take a little break.”

“Well if you take a break it gives you time to kind of reflect and reprioritize a little more,” the mom of two explained.

“Face your demons, darling!” she added off camera.

As Radar previously reported, Dennis is currently fighting Thomas Ravenel, 54, for custody of their kids Kensington, 3, and Saint, 18 months. They are due back in court this September to battle over her medical records from rehab.

