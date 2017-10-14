Royal Horror! Kate’s Uncle Arrested For ‘Assault By Beating’ After Punching His Wife

Royal horror!

Kate Middleton’s uncle was arrested for “assault by beating,” and taken into police custody after he was accused of punching his wife so hard she was knocked unconscious after she accused him of doing cocaine.

Gary Goldsmith, the younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge’s mother, Carole Middleton, rode with him in a taxi in London when he got into a fight with his wife, Julie-Ann, and continued the argument when they got out of the vehicle.

The taxi driver detailed the assault by the royal relative. “He was screaming and swearing at her and she slapped him round the face and his glasses fell off,” Daniel Shepherd told The Sun Newspaper. He picked the couple up from the private club Home.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton–From Sexy To Sophisticated

“He then turned and hit her in the face with a left hook. She fell and cracked her head on the pavement.”

Shepherd told the British newspaper about the fight by Middleton’s uncle that led up to the assault he witnessed. “They seemed to have had a good drink and she was upset with him and saying, ‘I haven’t seen my husband for a week and you go and leave me to do cocaine with your business buddies’. She said, ‘Do you think I’m ­stupid’? He started yelling at her and saying, ‘You’re a dirty wh*re.'”

The taxi driver said Princess Kate’s uncle was unruly from the start.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte Celebrate 1st Birthday With New Photos

“He was being rude to me as well and boasting of spending £100 a day on cabs. I pulled up at their home, she got out and he paid the fare.

“He then got out and started taking over from her to unlock the front door. That’s when it kicked off.

“She slapped him before he appeared to punch her. I jumped out of the cab and said, ‘You can’t do that’.

The taxi driver described Julie-Ann’s injury. “She seemed to have a black eye coming on. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and the police knocked on the door of the house. He came to the door and the po­lice asked me to confirm it was him. They then went inside and took him out soon afterwards in handcuffs. They put him in the back of a van and drove him off. I’d no idea who he was at first, then rea­l­ized he was Kate Middleton’s uncle.”

PHOTOS: Toosh Too Much For The Monarchy! Kate Middleton’s Most-Naked Photos EXPOSED

Local authorities released a statement about the incident.

“Police in Westminster were called to an address at 01:24hrs on Friday 13 October follo­wing reports of a domestic incident. Officers arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of domestic as­s­ault. He has been taken to Goldsmith was charged last night with assault by beating. He was bailed to face magistrates on October 31.a central London police station for questioning. A woman found in­­jured was taken to hospital.”

Goldsmith was released on bail. Neither Kate nor the royal family made a statement about the arrest.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.