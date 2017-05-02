So 'Low-Class!'

Kate Middleton Blamed For ‘Tacky’ Palace Gift Shop

'It's a disgrace to the crown!' insiders say.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are cashing in on the popularity of their cute little daughter,

Princess Charlotte — and stuck-up English snobs have their panties in a twist over the move!

The gift shop at the royal couple’s London home — Kensington Palace — is hawking the “Princess Charlotte Collection,”

royal-themed kids toys and clothes featuring garish dress-up outfits, chintzy tiaras and other wares of questionable quality.

“It’s an embarrassment and an insult,” says an English grandee, who calls the items “low-class, common merchandising —

a disgrace to the crown — ripped right out of the Middleton’s crass party business!”

Says another outraged blueblood, “Kensington Palace has been home to kings and queens for 300 years.

Now a bloody gift shop is pimping the royal family!”

Palace sources say William’s evil stepmom is saying, “The only thing tackier than the toys is Kate herself!”

