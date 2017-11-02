Kate Gosselin’s Son Missing From Family Photo One Year After Entering Facility

Kate Gosselin’s sextuplets were all smiles during a Halloween family photo, but missing from the group was her troubled son Collin. Over one year after he was admitted to a treatment facility, the 13-year-old is still away from his family.

“I had a trick-or-treating date with a couple of cute pink Dinosaurs and a few adorable Astronauts,” Gosselin, 42, captioned the photo of Alexis, Leah, Hannah, Aaden, and Joel. “Happy Halloween!”

Noticeably missing from the family photo is Collin. Fans were outraged that he wasn’t with his family on the holiday.

“Collin should be home. This is terrible,” one commenter wrote, as another fired, “No Collin? This is sad. It’s like he’s not even a part of your family anymore… What’s it been like 3 years now he’s been gone. Imagine how Collin feels.”

Gosselin revealed in August 2016 that she enrolled him in a program away from home because he has “special needs.”

“[There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own.”

She added that Collin is “enrolled in a program that is helping him learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be. We miss him so much, so it’s been hard because there is a huge hole in our family without him here. But it comforts us to know he’s where he needs to be right now, and I can feel good about that.”

An insider close to Gosselin claimed he has “serious anger issues” and “frequently lashes out.”

“Collin desperately needed a mother and a father,” the source said of Gosselin’s nasty divorce from her ex-husband Jon. “Now, he is resentful and blames his mother for everything.”

Her son’s behavior has been “extremely heartbreaking” for Kate.

“She is really struggling,” the insider continued.

