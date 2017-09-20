Kate Chastain Hooks Up With Raunchy Sailor Amid Domestic Violence Case

Kate Chastain is moving on from her ex-girlfriend with a Swedish sailor, and RadarOnline.com has all the details!

The Below Deck star met “Hot Jesus” while filming for the show in St. Maarten this summer, and hooked up with him immediately after meeting him at a bar.

She revealed to The Daily Dish that they kept in touch, but she hasn’t seen him since their tryst. The 34-year-old also admitted that she “did enjoy his company!”

“I don’t really think I have a type when it comes to dating,” she added. “I’m an equal opportunity dater.”

Radar exclusively reported that Chastain was involved in a lesbian love spat with her ex, Rocio Hernandez. Hernandez accused the reality star of strangling her, biting her and verbally abusing her in their joint home in June 2016.

She is still involved in litigation over the matter.

Her dramatic arrest was caught on camera.

