More Drama! Kate Chastain’s Domestic Violence Case To Continue Into Spring

Kate Chastain’s domestic abuse case will move forward, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Below Deck star appeared in court on Jan. 17, and decided to request for the case’s continuance. A Brevard County clerk confirmed to Radar that the next docket sounding for the case is scheduled for late March.

Chastain, 33, was arrested on June 13 after her then-girlfriend filed a complaint against her with the local police.

Rocio Hernandez accused the reality star of brutally attacking her while drunk. Before the horrific ordeal, the couple appeared together on an episode of Below Deck together.

Cast mate Kyle Dixon revealed to Radar exclusively at the time that there was “no drama” between the ladies while filming and he didn’t see their relationship turning toxic. Captain Lee Rosbach told Radar that “the truth will come out” in the case.

Chastain has not commented on the case yet.

