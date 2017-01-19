‘You’re Gonna Come With Us!’ Kate Chastain’s Bombshell Arrest Caught On Camera

Kate Chastain was unexpectedly taken into custody in her own home — and RadarOnline.com has the moment she was handcuffed on tape!

Radar obtained exclusive body camera footage from the Melbourne Beach police officers that questioned Chastain, 33, in her home on June 13. Her friend Will was staying with her at the time, and can be seen in the video.

One police officer asked the reality star to recall her side of what happened with her ex-girlfriend in the intense footage, while the other took Will aside into a bedroom for questioning. The two reunited on the couch while an officer went to ask Chastain’s neighbors if they could corroborate her story — but were split apart shortly after.

Two of her neighbors claimed that they did not see or hear anything on the date in question, and the neighbor that Chastain said videotaped one of the incidents was not home. Then, the two officers decided that she was the primary aggressor in the case and they needed to arrest her in accordance with Florida state law.

They told Chastain to get her driver’s license and take off her jewelry, as she was “gonna come with [them]. That’s the bottom line.”

Chastain was visibly shocked and confused in the clip, but complied with their orders. She pleaded with the police to wait until the neighbor with video of her ex attacking her was home, but the cops denied her request. Instead, they informed her that she could talk to Will during the process — and she asked him to “start Googling this on [her] phone” so she could know what was happening to her.

She asked to call a lawyer, but they told her she had to wait until she got to jail. Then, she asked the cops if she could put on a bra and makeup — but they never let her.

The cops informed Will that she would not have a bond because the arrest was for a domestic violence charge, and that she would “probably see the judge first thing in the morning.”

Then, Chastain was taken away — all while asking her friend to text her brother to say that she wouldn’t make dinner, and to call her lawyer to let him know she needed counsel.

Radar previously reported that Chastain’s ex girlfriend filed a complaint against the reality star after a professor at her school encouraged her to come forward with her claims.

She claimed that Chastain bit her “on the forearm, inner bicep and leg” and “also held down and choked, ‘strangled'” her after a night of drinking. Her ex also alleged that Chastain had done similar things to her in the past, and was scared that nothing would be done to help her.

The Below Deck star appeared in court on January 17 in regards to the case, and is due again on March 27.

