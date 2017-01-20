Kate Chastain Slams Ex Girlfriend’s Domestic Abuse Claims: ‘I Most Certainly Did Not!’

Kate Chastain adamantly denied abusing her ex-girlfriend during police questioning, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained videos of her statements!

Melbourne Beach Police questioned Chastain, 33, on June 13 after Rocio Hernandez filed a complaint against her for battery by strangulation, according to the explosive documents obtained by Radar. Hernandez claimed that she was “verbally abused,” “choked” and “‘strangled'” in her filing, and showed her extensive bruising to the officers for photos.

But, Chastain disagreed with Hernandez’s recollection of events — and told the police that she was the victim in the case. Most of her allegations were muted in the explosive footage due to the ongoing court case Chastain is now part of, but Radar can reveal that she denied a majority of her ex’s claims.

First, the reality star claimed Hernandez held her hostage in her apartment for days and stalked her whereabouts via her phone and iPad. When police asked to see proof, she claimed that that Hernandez destroyed her phone and threw the pieces out the car window once she was able to break free.

She then asserted that she only bit Hernandez in one spot on her arm — not the multiple places Hernandez had claimed. She also stated that Hernandez brutalized her over a period of three days in her home. Hernandez was living with Chastain at the time, but was not paying rent or on the lease.

Chastain also reported that Hernandez destroyed her property by throwing champagne on her head and throwing a coffee mug at her windshield. She claimed Hernandez was obsessed with her and she doesn’t know how to handle it anymore — and proved it by showing them a text message from Hernandez after the complaint was filed stating: “never ignore someone who loves and cares about you.”

The Below Deck star maintained that she never assaulted Hernandez on the couch as she reported. Instead, she claimed the former athlete broke down her bedroom door in an attempt to brutalize her! She then claimed Hernandez attacked her in broad daylight as well, and a neighbor even filmed the incident. The police were unable to locate the neighbor at the time of questioning.

Regardless, the police decided to arrest Chastain as the primary aggressor, and Radar obtained footage of the exact moment she was handcuffed in relation to the case.

She is due back in court on March 27.

Story developing.

