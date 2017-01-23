Kate Chastain Pulls ‘Don’t You Know Who I Am’ Move In Lesbian Love Spat Arrest

Kate Chastain refused to call the police for help because of Below Deck, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Chastain, 33, was arrested in her own home after extensive police questioning over an incident involving her ex-girlfriend, Rocio Hernandez.

She denied “verbally abusing,” “choking” and “‘strangling'” Hernandez to the police, and instead suggested that she was being held in her home against her will. The reality star told Melbourne Beach police officers that she wanted to handle her “hostage” situation on her own because she is “on television.”

“I don’t really need a news report coming out about that I have a lesbian domestic violence,” she told police.

“I’m from here,” she explained to the officer who asked why she didn’t call the police before her ex-girlfriend filed a report. “I’m on TV. I’m a public figure. I can’t have this domestic nonsense.”

She later admitted that she was “embarrassed” that her ex attacked her in broad daylight, and didn’t want to bring attention to the incident.

The officers later said her allegations were “severe” to make without calling the police and questioned why she wasn’t concerned for her safety over the three day period.

“I didn’t think that calling the police was going to help the situation,” the reality star retorted. “I think calling the police is an extreme measure.”

She added that she decided to break up with Hernandez rather than get authorities involved.

Chastain has since been involved in a court case over the matter, and is set to appear in front of a judge in March.

