Mega Bucks! Kardashian Baby Boom Helped Land Famous Family Whopping $150 Million TV Deal

The Kardashians are kashing in once again. The famous family has re-signed with E! for a staggering $150 million TV deal, and RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively that momager Kris Jenner believes the babies helped land the insanely lucrative deal.

“Kris knows that even though the ratings for her show were low the international value is huge. She leveraged her global appeal for the deal,” a source close to the Kardashians reveal to Radar exclusively. “All those babies obviously helped the deal.”

As readers know, three of the Kardashian sisters are pregnant — Khloe with Tristan Thompson’s baby, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is expecting with boyfriend Travis Scott, and eldest sister Kim Kardashian is also gearing up to welcome her third bundle of joy with husband Kanye West via surrogate.

Kris and klans contract lock them down for another five seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians — which comes to $30 million per season, according to The Blast.

The deal is said to be specifically designed in a way so that the family can decide how to money gets divvied up between them.

It’s a far cry from their 2015 contract with the network in which they pocketed $100 million for a five season deal.

Money makes the family move — filming for season 15 is said to have already started today!

