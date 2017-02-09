Kardashian Kopycat! Blac Chyna Debuts Kris Jenner Pixie ‘Do

Like mother, like daughter-in-law? Blac Chyna seemed to use fiancé Rob Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner as inspiration for her latest pixie haircut, debuting the new ‘do on Instagram Wednesday.

The 28-year-old posted three separate photos to show off her hairstyle, captioning them as “Beauty,” “Success” and “Strength.” For the glam shots, the reality star donned a skintight velour dress that left little to the imagination.

But Chyna could be on the outs with the Kardashian klan. Radar exclusively learned that Kim, 36, Kourtney, 37, and Khloe, 32, have waged an all-out war against their brother’s baby mama after she was reportedly spotted groping another man over the weekend.

“Rob’s sisters have hired a private investigator to follow Chyna and catch her cheating,” a family insider revealed.

Though they’d certainly like to get rid of Dream’s volatile mother once and for all, the reality stars are not looking forward to catching her in the act.

“It is a double-edged sword,” the insider explained. “Rob’s sisters know that, if they catch Chyna cheating, it will break Rob’s heart! The last thing that anyone wants is for Rob to slip back into the dark depression he was in before meeting her.”

Do you think Chyna is trying to win Kris’s affection with her haircut? Let us know in the comments below!

