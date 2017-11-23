Kashing In On Kids! Kardashians Take Financial Meeting To Talk Branding New Babies

With six grandchildren and three more on the way, the Kar-Jenner’s are going through a series of major meetings in order to set up a game plan on how they’ll cash in on all the kids, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

“The family had a meeting to game plan for what they’re doing financially with the new babies on the way,” a source revealed. The famous family put their heads together to figure out “how they’re going to brand the children.”

The big question is whether they should create separate brands or a group brand.

PHOTOS: Say What?! 18 Of Kris Jenner’s Most Outrageous Quotes

“Kris said they’ve been in it together since day one so she thinks it’s a good idea to combine the kids,” meaning “one brand for all product lines.”

Kylie, who is pregnant with Travis Scott‘s baby, “doesn’t want territories to be crossed,” says the insider, as the makeup guru “has been annoyed that her makeup line has been linked with Kim’s, so she expressed that she thinks they need to be clear on the categories.”

As for Khloe, who is currently carrying pro baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s child, initially didn’t want her baby involved.

PHOTOS: 15 Kris Jenner Secrets & Scandals

But per usual, Kris “basically guilt-tripped” Khloe saying “how she could do that to her child — this is their legacy!”

Meanwhile, the only brother of the family has been snubbed. “Rob has been upset his daughter Dream isn’t a part of it.”

“The family has told him they don’t think it’s fair for Chyna to have a piece of pie.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.