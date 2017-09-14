What Really Happened Between Kanye West and Taylor Swift?

We’re gonna let you finish, but first you gotta watch this exclusive clip from this Friday’s episode of Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds. The series takes a deep dive into the drama between Kanye West and Taylor Swift.

The rapper first took a swipe at the pop star at the 2009 MTV VMAs when he interrupted her Best Female Video acceptance speech to basically say that Beyonce should have won. #shade

The battle between Tay Tay and Yeezy hit epic proportions when the rapper name dropped the singer in his 2016 hit “Famous.”

Watch an exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s episode above.

Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds airs on REELZ Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

