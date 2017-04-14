Kandi Burruss Reveals Plastic Surgery Secret On Explosive ‘RHOA’ Reunion

Kandi Burruss is the latest housewife to go under the knife!

The RHOA star admitted to Andy Cohen that she had her boobs done after giving birth to 1-year-old son Ace on the preview clip for the second week of the Bravo show’s season reunion.

“I just joined the club,” she told Cohen, 48.

“Well, after we finished taping, I decided to pump them up,” she explained. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna take these from sleek to on fleek.’ You know what I mean?”

Burruss, 40, threw her costars under the bus this season by insisting four other cast members had work done.

Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield all admitted to going under the knife, and Phaedra Parks confessed she had her boobs lifted. But, Kenya Moore insisted she’s “always had big boobs” and hasn’t had any work done.

Burruss was the highest paid cast member this season, and earned $1.8 million for bringing in the drama.

