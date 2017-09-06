That Bites! Kandi Burruss’ Restaurant Hit With Nasty Health Code Violations

Kandi Burruss’ Atlanta restaurant was hit with so many health code violations that it earned a dismal “C” rating and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details about the dangerous risk factors at the popular establishment.

Old Lady Gang Southern Eatery, which Burruss, 41, opened this summer, earned a shockingly low 78 out of 100 score during an inspection on August 24, 2017.

The restaurant was dinged for not having“adequate handwashing facilities supplied & accessible,” and was flagged in red on the Georgia Department of Public Health website, with the description: “Red indicates this violation is a known risk factor for foodborne illness.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also received violations for “no soap or paper towels located at handwashing sink,” and “Observed soil buildup inside ice bin.”

The inspector flagged the restaurant for “potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees fahrenheit,” and also “observed employee with no hair restraint.”

The health inspector noted Burruss’ other violations: “Wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizing solution between uses,” and “cutting board grooved/pitted and no longer cleanable.”

The examiner returned five days later, on August 29, 2017 and Burruss had cleaned up her act, but still had two violations, including cold and hot food that was not stored at the proper temperature but the inspector noted the problem was “corrected on-site.” TheJasmineBrand.com was first to report the story.

Old Lady Gang received three and a half stars on Yelp, with one reviewer visiting three days before the inspection and noting “Quick summary: waited 3 hours to be seated, customer service was below average and I wasn’t impressed with the food…The collards were too sweet and too salty and the chicken taste like old grease.”

