Still Feuding: Kandi Thinks Porsha Is A ‘Low-Rent Troublemaker,’ Sources Say

No love here! Months after filming the current season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, former friends Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams are still very much on the outs, sources exclusively tell RadarOnline.com.

The Bedroom Kandi CEO, 40, is seething that her longtime Bravo costar spread rumors that she and husband Todd Tucker have threesomes during naughty nights in their sex dungeon, and believes she made it all up for attention!

“Kandi thinks Porsha is a low-rent troublemaker,” an insider tells Radar. “She is only making drama to keep her spot on the show.”

The source points out that the 35-year-old has problems keeping long-term pals. (As Radar reported, former BFF Shamea Morton recently dropped Williams for not defending her against lesbian rumors.)

“Kandi knows she’s not a real friend,” the source adds.

As Radar previously reported, Burruss has vowed to expose Williams as a “liar.”

