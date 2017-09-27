Kailyn Lowry Admits Girl-On-Girl Romp With Javi’s Friend: ‘We All Make Mistakes!’

Javi Marroquin has accused Kailyn Lowry of cheating on him during their nearly four-year marriage. But in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Lowry insisted her ex-husband’s claims are false.

“I definitely did not cheat when Javi was deployed,” Lowry, 25, told Radar. “I actually feel bad that he feels the need to say that. I feel like that’s more of a relevancy thing. Like he feels the need to bash me in order to be the good guy.”

She added, “In reality, we all make mistakes. There is no reason for me to bash him back or try to convince people that I didn’t do what he said I did.”

But the mother-of-three did admit to sleeping with her husband’s best friend. The bombshell aired on a trailer for the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

“It was my best friend first and it was a girl,” Lowry revealed. “I’ve known her since I was in high school. When we got divorced they ended up being best friends. I think that was the misunderstanding people don’t necessarily know.”

Although Marroquin recently told Radar that he joined the show to fix his marriage, Lowry never intended on getting back together with her husband.

“I went into Marriage Boot Camp with the intentions of learning how to co-parent,” she said. “I never went into it with the expectation that we were going to try to get back together. I actually didn’t know that those were his intentions until the end of the show.”

Despite leaving the house separated, Lowry insisted she is “glad” she had the experience.

Lowry announced her divorce from Marroquin in May 2016 while he was serving his Air Force deployment.

Although one of the reasons for their divorce was because she didn’t want to have another child, she welcomed a son with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in July.

When Marroquin returned from deployment, he told Radar about her alleged infidelity.

“A lot of stuff was blown under my nose,” he said in August 2016. “I was naïve to not believe it, I didn’t want to believe it. A lot of things were swept under the rug. When you sign onto a computer it usually saves your password so when I go on, your account is usually logged in. So I found out a lot of stuff.”

