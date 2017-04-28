Kailyn Drops Bombshell: Could ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Be Lowry’s REAL Baby Daddy?

Kailyn Lowry has dropped big hints that the mystery father of her third child could be former friend Chris Lopez, but now another potential baby daddy has surfaced.

Fans began to suspect that Love & Hip Hop star Peter Gunz was the REAL father when the rapper commented on the Teen Mom 2 queen’s recent bump photo.

“Calling you,” the father of 10 wrote.

Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me 👶🏽🤰🏼🖤 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

“Is this Peter Gunz’ baby too?!” one Instagram follower wrote.

“You’re trying to get the Love & Hip Hop checks!” accused another.

But the 25-year-old reality star shut down speculation that the much older Gunz, 50, was her father’s child.

“Peter Gunz is a good friend of mine. Def never slept with him let alone having a child with him,” she tweeted. “I’m not having his 11th child.”

Peter Gunz is a good friend of mine. Def never slept with him let alone having a child with him! — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) April 27, 2017

She later told The Dirty that Gunz was “like family, nothing more, nothing intimate.”

“I understand having three different men father my children isn’t necessarily a good look,” Lowry acknowledged. “But it also doesn’t mean I sleep with every man I’m around.”

As Radar readers know, Lowry shares Isaac, 7, with high school boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Her new baby is expected to arrive this summer. She announced that she plans to raise the baby alone as a single mom.

