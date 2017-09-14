Finally! Kailyn Lowry Tells All On Son’s Name One Month After His Birth

Kailyn Lowry has referred to her son as “Baby Lo” throughout her pregnancy and after his birth. Over a month after he was born, the Teen Mom 2 star is giving an update on his name exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

Earlier this week, a Snapchat photo surfaced of Lowry’s son with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. “Murphy Nixon,” was written on the photo.

“That’s not his name,” Lowry, 25, told Radar. “He still doesn’t have a name.”

So what is Baby Lo’s name?

“Chris and I just can’t decide,” Lowry confessed.

Lowry and Lopez welcomed their son on Saturday, August 5.

She told Radar at the time of her son’s birth, “We don’t have a baby name and we don’t have any ideas either. Everything we thought we liked doesn’t fit him.”

Before her son’s birth, Lowry asked fans to help her pick a name for her son over Twitter. Her top contenders at the time were Murphy, Ripkin, Griffin, Nixon and Silas.

Lowry has even asked her sons Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, for help.

“Isaac said the name Murphy was ‘eh, ok… for a dog,’ and also suggested Francis,” she tweeted. “Linc is still adamant about naming Baby Lo ‘climber.’”

