Kailyn Lowry Desperate To Put Breaks On Javi Marroquin’s Scathing Tell-All Book

Kailyn Lowry trashed her ex-husband Javi Marroquin in her tell-all book Hustle & Heart – and she’s making sure he doesn’t do the same to her! The Teen Mom 2 dad exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that Lowry is holding up the release of his explosive book.

“The book is coming,” Marroquin, 24, told Radar. “There are things in there I needed Kail’s permission to say. She’s obviously not happy with some of the stuff in there. That’s the delay right now.”

But Marroquin, who shares son Lincoln, 3, with Lowry, insisted he would get his side of the story out there.

“As soon as Kail and I can come to an equal compromise, hopefully we can keep pressing on it,” he said.

But Marroquin explained that he didn’t have to sign off on Lowry’s book before its release. In Hustle & Heart, she claimed he was unsupportive of her business ventures.

“I wanted to open a blowdry bar, an idea my friends were so supportive of,” the MTV star explained. “Javi, on the other hand, was not on board. In fact, he was downright unsupportive, knocking down the idea every time I brought it up.”

She also accused him of being “controlling and jealous.”

“When he did things like demanding that I unlock my phone to prove I had nothing to hide, or calling me constantly when I was enjoying time with friends to make sure I wasn’t doing anything ‘sneaky’ behind his back, it became clearer and clearer how little my husband trusted me,” she penned. “I had done nothing to make him doubt me. I never lied, never went behind his back and I was never unfaithful. For some reason, he was convinced otherwise.”

Although couples therapy helped, underlying problems continued to sneak up on the couple.

“It always felt like we were going two steps forward, one step back,” she said. “Every day was so different that at a certain point I didn’t know if we’d ever come out in front.”

Marroquin, who has accused Lowry of cheating on him in the past, broke the news of the tell-all book to Radar.

“Fans can expect a story about a man who thought he figured out life,” she said in March 2017. “Lies and cheating were swept beneath his nose for a long time!”

