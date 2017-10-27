Starting Over! Kailyn Lowry Admits If She’s Moving To Los Angeles

Is Kailyn Lowry fleeing from her problems? Hours after ex-husband Javi Marroquin confirmed his relationship with Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, Lowry was spotted looking for condos in Los Angeles. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal if she’s moving to California!

“Looking at condos,” Lowry, 25, tweeted. She then posted a photo of her checking out homes with a real estate agent.

Lowry has been open about moving out of Dover, Delaware. On a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, she revealed that she would need to move for work in the future. She graduated from Delaware State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications in May.

Is the time for Lowry to move out of Delaware now?

She exclusively told Radar, “It’s just a home for work and when I visit.”

This is good news for Marroquin, who told Lowry earlier this month that he isn’t supportive of her future move.

“I tell her all the time, ‘If you want to leave Delaware then be my guest,’” he told Radar. “But you’re not taking Lincoln. I definitely won’t let it go easy if she does move.”

Lowry also has baby daddies Jo Rivera, who is the father of her son Isaac, and Chris Lopez, the father of her son Lux, to worry about.

The house hunting comes hours after Marroquin confirmed his relationship with DeJesus.

When DeJesus received backlash from fans about dating her co-star’s ex-husband, she fired that her and Lowry “aren’t friends.”

Lowry tweeted of the dating news, “Lmao don’t s**t where you eat.”

