Kailyn Lowry Reaches Out To Estranged Mother After Birth Of Son

Kailyn Lowry has been estranged from her mother ever since she drank alcohol while babysitting her son Lincoln. But has the birth of Lowry’s third child mended their relationship?

Lowry, 25, gave birth to her third child, who she has yet to name, on Saturday, August 5 with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. She revealed over Twitter that she did reach out to her mother when her son was born.

“Tried to contact her about her new grandson but I got nothing,” Lowry tweeted in response to a fan.

Suzanne Lowry appeared on earlier episodes of Teen Mom 2. Lowry lived with her when she split from ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. Lowry secretly moved out of her home with her son Isaac when she got into an altercation with her mother’s boyfriend at the time.

After she moved out, her mother blocked Lowry’s number when she tried to reach her.

The two reconciled after the birth of her son Lincoln, who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. But their reunion was short-lived.

“We don’t talk,” she said on a reunion special in 2014 of her mother, who she has claimed is an alcoholic. “I took Lincoln to her house and Javi doesn’t know about this so that’s why I don’t want to talk about it. I came back two hours later and she was trashed. His diaper was on backwards, she had given him formula, whole milk, yogurt, and a banana.”

Lowry then revealed that her mother used to drink and drive with her in the backseat.

“She would get drunk and drive with me and stuff,” she said. “But she didn’t do it because she wanted to hurt me, she did it because she was sick.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Suzi was arrested on December 15, 1995 when she was pulled over at 5:30pm for drunk driving.

“Suzanne Leigh Lowry did drive, operate or was in actual physical control of the movement of a 1987 Buick Century,” the court documents read. “Her blood alcohol content was .10% or greater.”

Her BAC was .25% at the time of the arrest. Her bail was set at $500 when she was charged with driving under the influence.

She pled guilty to the offense in March 1996. She was sentenced to an Intermediate Punishment Program of 18 months.

Lowry also opened up about her tumultuous relationship with her mother in her tell-all Pride Over Pity.

“I remember being dropped off at friends’ houses and sometimes not getting a phone call for what seemed like days,” she wrote. “In those times, when she would disappear for days without warning, I’d wonder if I would ever see her again.”

