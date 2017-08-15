Miscarriage Fears: Inside Kailyn Lowry’s High-Risk Pregnancy Nightmare

Although Kailyn Lowry gave birth to a healthy baby boy on August 5, she spent her pregnancy fearing the worst. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 2 star tells all on her high-risk pregnancy.

“There were fears throughout the pregnancy and that’s why I was hesitant to announce it in the first place,” Lowry, 25, told Radar.

“Even at 17 weeks when I announced it live I was like, could I even miscarry now?”

Fortunately for Lowry, her doctor assured her Baby Lo, who she has yet to name, would be okay.

“There were always fears in the back of my mind, but my doctor felt pretty confident about this one,” she said. “There are a bunch of reasons as to why it was high-risk. I don’t want to go too much in-depth about it.”

But drama still found Lowry, as she previously told Radar how she was in labor for less than two hours.

“I begged for an epidural, but there was no time,” the mother-of-three said. “My doctor didn’t even make it to delivery.”

Fortunately for Lowry, her third baby daddy Chris Lopez, who she was estranged from during most of her pregnancy, did make it for the birth.

“I was always hoping he would come, but just based on how our relationship has been there was always a question whether he would have his phone on him or would he be at work,” she said. “I’m so glad that he came.”

She added how he was the only person in the delivery room.

On Teen Mom 2, Lowry opened up about her high-risk pregnancy.

“Isaac was early and then plus all the complications I’ve had,” she said. “[My doctor] is afraid of me going into preterm labor. I’m really, really stressed.”

She was also told that she couldn’t carry any more children.

“I was going to have to go through fertility treatment and IVF,” she told Jo Rivera, the father of her son Isaac. “Even now I’m nervous I’m going to have another miscarriage.”

