‘Everything Is Behind Us!’ Javi REUNITES With Kail Amid Baby Daddy Scandal

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are back together … on the soccer field!

After the Teen Mom 2 stars reunited over the weekend, Marroquin exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com if he’s giving his relationship with his ex-wife another go.

On Saturday, Marroquin, 24, joined Lowry to watch their son Lincoln, 3, and her son Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera play soccer.

“We are actually doing really well,” Marroquin exclusively told Radar of their relationship. “Everything is behind us now and we’ve moved on. It’s all about the boys now and it’s great.”

Marroquin also revealed how his relationship with former stepson Isaac is “awesome.”

“They started soccer so I get to show Isaac some new skills,” he said.

An insider close to Lowry confirmed that the exes have been “co-parenting great.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Lowry filed a protection from abuse order against Marroquin in March.

“She said it’s because I harassed her via text about all this divorce and guy stuff,” Marroquin told Radar. “I signed a consent PFA, which means there’s no evidence of abuse. I just can’t contact her unless it’s in regards to Lincoln for a year.”

A source close to Lowry said how Marroquin would show up to her house “aggressively.”

The PFA came weeks after Lowry announced her pregnancy with her third baby daddy.

The pregnancy scandal was hard for Marroquin, as Lowry claimed to have divorced him because she didn’t want to have another child. She filed for divorce from Marroquin in December 2015 after nearly four years together.

Although she kept her mystery man a secret, she seemingly confirmed the father is her friend Chris Lopez when she captioned a selfie of her baby bump “Baby Lo.”

