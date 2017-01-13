Kailyn Lowry REFUSES To Let Ex Javi Takes Sons After Returning From Deployment

Javi Marroquin couldn’t wait to be reunited with his sons after his Air Force deployment, but estranged wife Kailyn Lowry made the homecoming anything but happy. In a Teen Mom 2 sneak peek, Lowry snapped at Marroquin for not having car seats.

After Marroquin was reunited with his son Lincoln, 3, and stepson Isaac, 6, he asked Lowry to borrow her car seats so he could drive the boys to camp.

“No, you could get your own car seats,” she snapped, as he responded, “I’m going to get my own, but to take them to camp.”

Instead of letting him borrow the car seats, she offered to drive the boys herself.

“Can I go with you?” he asked, as she replied, “You can follow me.”

Marroquin fired back, “Are you being serious right now? This is how it’s going to be? Like I just go home, I want to take them to camp. You’re going to be like that?”

When Lowry stood by her idea to have him follow them in his car, he said, “I’m not even going to argue with you!”

Their divorce drama heats up later in the season, as Marroquin accuses Lowry of sleeping with another man during his deployment.

“You never think about anyone else,” he fired in the trailer. “You don’t think about me, you don’t think about your two boys. You’re going to open your legs to some guy that’s not a big f*****g deal?”

As Radar readers know, Lowry confirmed her divorce from Marroquin in May of 2016 after years of divorce rumors.

Marroquin revealed exclusively to Radar that Lowry’s alleged infidelity contributed to the end of their marriage.

“A lot of stuff was blown under my nose,” he said. “I was naïve to not believe it, I didn’t want to believe it. A lot of things were swept under the rug. When you sign onto a computer it usually says your password so when I go on, your account is usually logged in. So I found out a lot of stuff.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

