Feud Alert! Farrah Abraham’s Mom ‘Worried’ About Kailyn Lowry After Baby Daddy Dig

Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen slammed Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry for having three baby daddies over Twitter. But in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom OG star insisted she was not trying to attack her MTV counterpart.

The feud started when Danielsen tweeted, “I can’t keep up with all of the baby daddies and girlfriends! When does @KailynLowry find time for the children? Very confusing.”

Lowry, 25, fired back, “Debra, don’t do that. You don’t know me. Call me whatever, but don’t ever question me when it comes to my children.”

Danielsen insisted exclusively to Radar that she never meant to attack the mother-of-three.

“Her children look well-behaved and taken care of,” Danielsen said. “She’s a great mom, but I’m concerned about what she’s going through on a personal level. I’m worried about her.”

Lowry is mother of Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and Lux with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. She is rumored to be dating Dominique Potter.

“I’m not sure what’s going on with the baby daddies and what that’s doing to her emotional side. Now I’m like, ‘Wow you have a girlfriend!’ There are four or five people you’ve been involved with. How are you on the inside Kail? How are you feeling? I’m concerned about her.”

Danielsen added that no one is “superwoman” and that Lowry needs time to “refuel.”

“She seems to have a lot of demand on her emotions between the children and relationships,” she said. “It’s a lot for her to handle on top of having three children. When does Kail get to have mommy time just for her to meditate?”

But it doesn’t seem Lowry will be slowing down soon. In addition to raising her three children, she is also starring on the weekly podcast Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley.

