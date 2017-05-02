Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Takes DNA Test – Is Chris Lopez REALLY The Baby Daddy?

Kailyn Lowry took a DNA test over the weekend, but will the results finally reveal the identity of her mystery baby daddy? The Teen Mom 2 star shared the reason for taking the test over Twitter.

Lowry, 25, is currently pregnant with her third child. Although she has yet to reveal the name of the father of her baby, fans are speculating that it’s longtime friend Chris Lopez.

Not only has Lowry nicknamed her bump “Baby Lo,” but she also said in an Instagram live video, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby’” when a fan suggested the name Holden.

Lopez fueled rumors himself when he mentioned his “miracle child” in a now-deleted tweet.

But the DNA test isn't to find out if Lopez is the father of her child, it's to learn more about Lowry's ancestry!

“It’s ancestry DNA to find out where I came from,” the mother of Isaac, 7, andLincoln, 3, wrote on Twitter.

As Radar readers know, Lowry will be a single parent when she welcomes her third child.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” the MTV star wrote on her personal blog. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

She’s also ripped him in a series of cryptic tweets.

“Cut out those toxic to you & you’ll see what you’ve been missing out on,” Lowry, 25, tweeted, as she then retweeted, “If the person you are with is not your #1 fan, recruit one of the regulars in your iMessages.”

Radar broke the news that Lowry is expecting her third child in February. She is due this summer.

Do you think Lopez is the father? Tell us in the comments!

