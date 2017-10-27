Ratings War! Kailyn Lowry Blames Enemy Briana For Plunging ‘Teen Mom’ Numbers

Kailyn Lowry has blamed Briana DeJesus for plunging Teen Mom 2 ratings. After DeJesus insisted ratings are “very good” since she joined the MTV series for Season 8, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal if ratings have actually plummeted!

The drama kicked off when a fan tweeted, “They should be thanking Briana because if they had to get a 5th mom for the show ratings must have been down!”

Lowry responded to the fan, “Actually now that she’s on they went down lol. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.”

DeJesus fired back with a screen shot of a text message conversation between her and a producer. When she asked about ratings, the producer said they are “very good!”

So is Lowry telling the truth?

Ratings By the Numbers reported 1,746,000 viewers tuned in for the Season 7A premiere. For the season 7B premiere, 1,607,000 watched. For the season 78 finale, 1,431,000 viewers checked out the series.

When DeJesus joined the series for Season 8, ratings hit 1,487,000 viewers, a decrease from the Season 7A and Season 7B premieres.

For the most recent episode, which aired on October 17, 1,081,000 tuned in.

The co-stars began feuding when DeJesus came under fire for dating Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

“One woman’s trash is another woman’s treasure,” she tweeted. She added that her and Lowry, “Aren’t friends.”

Lowry responded, “Lmao don’t s**t where you eat.”

