Pro Bono! Justin Timberlake Did Bai Super Bowl Commercial FOR FREE

Justin Timberlake joined forces with Hollywood great Christopher Walken to deliver a Super Bowl commercial to top all commercials — and he did it all for free! RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details.

Seventeen years after his former boy band ‘NSYNC released the hit-track “Bye Bye Bye,” the 36-year-old paid homage to the song in a subtly hilarious commercial for Bai beverages.

“I don’t want to make it tough, I just want to tell you that I’ve had enough,” Walken whispered in the ad, reciting the song’s famous lyrics from a fancy living room set. “It might sound crazy, but it ain’t no lie, baby, bye, bye, bye.”

Walken then turned to find Timberlake staring at him, saying nothing. The commercial ended with the pair looking back at the camera in unison.

Now, according to a source, people have been speculating how many millions Timberlake was paid for the comedic ad, some estimating he made $5-$10 million. Wrong! Radar has exclusively learned that the famous crooner did it all pro bono .

Why? An insider told Radar: “What he didn’t say in the commercial is that he is a co-owner of the company! He did the ad for FREE!”

What do you think of Justin’s Super Bowl commercial? Sound off in the comments below!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.