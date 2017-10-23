Justin Timberlake To Perform Super Bowl Halftime, 13 Years After Janet Jackson Drama

Justin Timberlake, 36, will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, RadarOnline.com has learned! The pop singer is ready to hit the stage, 13 years after his infamous performance with Janet Jackson, 51.

In a cheeky skit with show host Jimmy Fallon, 43, Timberlake announced he would in fact be performing next year.

“I DO have the time. Half the time…#PepsiHalftime #SBLII@Pepsi @NFL” the star wrote on Twitter after his shocking reveal.

As Radar reported, Timberlake signed a non-nudity clause before agreeing to sing for Pepsi’s Halftime Show. After Jackson’s breast popped out during their last concert, can anyone blame him?

