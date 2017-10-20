Julia Louis-Dreyfus Defiant As She Undergoes New Round Of Chemo

“Chemo #2: finito,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed in a new Instagram photo that showed her dressed in a hoodie and adorned with a fake mustache. “We are NOT f***ing around here.”

The Veep actress then thanked her costars Timothy Simons and Tony Hale, as well as Katy Perry for their “hilarious and loving inspiration.”

She also quoted lyrics from Perry’s hit 2013 song “Roar.” “I’ve got the eye of the tiger,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote. “The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your’re going to hear me ROAR.”

As Radar reported, Louis-Dreyfus, 56, announced she was battling cancer last month.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she revealed at the time.

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

