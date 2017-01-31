Jules Wainstein Slams ‘Awful’ Bethenny Frankel Amid Jason Hoppy Harassment Arrest

Jules Wainstein is no longer on The Real Housewives of New York, but she’s still creating drama with her former co-stars! Wainstein ripped her enemy Bethenny Frankel in her new podcast.

On Josh’s Family Jules, Wainstein fought back against Frankel after fighting throughout the season.

“I have nothing to hide,” Wainstein said. “I’m the most honest person. I don’t do anything wrong. I have someone out there who wants to paint me like that, but you don’t have proof or evidence that I did anything.”

She then revealed that she was referring to Frankel.

“Bethenny can eat her heart out,” she said. “That’s why I don’t think she looked good on the show last year. She looked awful.”

On the season, Frankel slammed Wainstein for not acknowledging her battle with an eating disorder. Frankel also accused Wainstein of “going on the show to get divorced” so she could have a storyline.

Wainstein’s jabs come amid news that Frankel’s ex-husband Jason Hoppy was arrested on January 27 for stalking and harassing his ex-wife.

According to reports, Hoppy tried to fight with Frankel, 46, by saying, “I will destroy you. You can get all the lawyers you want. You’ve been warned.”

He has also been sending her “hundreds” of emails and FaceTime calls.

“There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions,” Hoppy’s lawyer Robert Gottlieb exclusively told Radar. “His only concern in the past and now is his daughter and we intend to vigorously fight these false charges. We will do our talking now in the courtroom.”

Their divorce was finalized in 2016 after battling it out in court for four years.

As for Wainstein, she’s been having relationship troubles as well. She has been facing off against her estranged husband Michael in court. Wainstein currently faces eviction after her ex failed to make payments on her floors of their Manhattan apartment.

She will go in front of a judge again on February 14.

