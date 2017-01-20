Jules’s Humiliation: Divorce From Michael Gets Nasty As Kids Caught In The Middle

Jules Wainstein was “blindsided,” an insider told RadarOnline.com, when her kids’ school called her looking for their tuition! Was estranged husband Michael to blame?

Former Real Housewives Of New York City star Jules claimed in court on January 18 that Michael has not been paying tuition for their children, Jagger, 5, and Rio, 2.

A source told Radar, “She has them in a very private Jewish school. One day she got a call from the school asking if she needed to be put on a payment plan [because the tuition was in arrears]. She was totally blindsided!”

If that wasn’t bad enough, Jules also revealed in court that she and the children are facing a possible eviction from their NYC pad.

Jules’s attorney argued in court, “There are eviction notices outstanding for my clients two floors of residence.”

But shockingly, Michael is up to date on the one floor he is occupying. It’s a huge blow to Jules who, the source tells Radar, “is such a hands on mother. The only nights she’s been since out were nights she was working doing appearances.”

Story developing.

