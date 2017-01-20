Get Out! Jules Wainstein Faces Eviction After Failing To Pay Over $71K In Rent

Jules Wainstein is going from a Real Housewife to a homeless housewife! The former Bravo star was slapped with an eviction notice after her estranged husband failed to pay over $71,000 in rent, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In court documents obtained from the Civil Court of New York County, 9W19 Corporation is claiming Jules and Michael Wainstein “promised to pay to landlord as rent $5,627.54 per month, payable on the fifth of each month. Respondents are now in possession of said premises.”

The landlord is asking for their removal from apartments on the 3rd and 4th floors. He claims they owe $71,944.65 in rent for failing to pay from January 2016 to October 2016.

The Real Housewives of New York star was hit with the eviction notice on January 5, 2017, giving her only six days to vacate her home. In her response, she claims her estranged husband is responsible for the payments.

“I came home with my children and was shocked to find an eviction notice,” Wainstein said in her response to the eviction. “I was advised by Petitioner, I am not the tenant of record. Upon information and belief, Michael, my estranged husband, is the tenant of the premises pursuant to a lease agreement.”

Jules continues that she was not served and had no knowledge that a nonpayment proceeding was pending against her. She claims the petitioner’s first attempt to serve her was during Yom Kippur, a holiday her and her two children observe. She also claims she did not receive a warning on October 13, November 7, and November 8 of 2016.

“The looming eviction was all the more shocking because I am going through a contentious divorce and the Supreme Court has ordered Michael to pay ongoing rent,” she states in the response. “Petitioner improperly allowed the rental arrears to accrue for too long without taking action. Petitioner has breached the warranty of habitability and, therefore, this Court should order a rent abatement.”

She continues that she will suffer “extreme prejudice” if her and her children Jagger, 8, and Rio, 5, are evicted “in the middle of winter.”

In Michael’s response to the eviction, he claims he did not receive the notice in time to answer. He alleges that he never received the notice from the process server on October 13, 2016 and December 8,, 2016.

“For the foregoing reasons, I believe that my failure to timely answer the petition is excusable, in that I did not receive a copy of the petition and was unaware of this proceeding before receiving a Notice of Eviction.”

He also slams the landlord for breaking warranty of habitability for not providing heat for 30 days. He also claims the apartment was infested with mice and roaches.

As Radar exclusively reported, Jules’ attorney Allan Mayefsky fired at Michael in court for only paying rent for his floor of the marital residence.

Although Michael’s attorney Leia Richardson explained how Michael would be using $25,000 from the sale of their car to pay for the rent, the judge ruled against it and ordered him to give Jules the money to be used at her discretion.

Michael will be in court for the hearing on Monday, January 23.

