Homeless Housewife? Jules’ Husband Refuses To Pay Rent For Wainstein & Children

Jules Wainstein has already parted from her husband – and it looks like she may be saying goodbye to her swanky Manhattan home too! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the former Real Housewives of New York star’s latest divorce drama with her estranged husband.

In the Manhattan courtroom on January 18, Jules’ lawyer accused Michael of failing to pay rent for his estranged wife and children’s floors of the apartment.

“There are problems with respect to the marital residence,” Jules’ attorney Allan Mayefsky said. “There are eviction notices outstanding for my client’s two floors of their residence. Not the 3rd floor, which is the plaintiff’s piece, just her two.”

Her attorney accused Michael of continuing to live a lavish lifestyle while his wife and children face eviction.

“He is hosting Shabbat parties for 30 families,” the attorney said. “It’s absurd. There is no money is coming this way. We wonder how he’s paying his expenses. He seems to be doing okay. He’s living fine and not kicked out!”

Michael’s lawyer Leia Richardson defended how rent for Jules’ floors of the apartment have been outstanding since 2014. He recently settled the second floor action with payments up until October of 2016.

When Richardson claimed that Michael would use the $25,000 from the sale of their Mercedes to pay off the outstanding rent, the judge denied it since the money was ordered to be given to Jules.

“He has to figure out a way to comply with the order,” Judge Michael Katz said. “I don’t know what efforts he’s making to earn income. $25,000 is going to have to be passed onto the defendant or it’s a violation of the stipulation.”

Radar can reveal that Wainstein has a court hearing on Monday, January 23 regarding a lawsuit filed by 9W19 Corporation for the eviction.

As Radar recently reported, rent payments aren’t the only thing Wainstein has allegedly been late on.

“Mr. Wainstein hasn’t paid $10,000 on September 30 of 2016 or $10,000 on Oct 28, 2016 for tuition for the children, utilities, Uber, transportation, nanny and weekly groceries,” Jules’ lawyer claimed. “No payments. He has not paid tuition. The Uber account shuts off and on. There is constant terminations of service for Time Warner Cable. Council stated in September on the record, that Uber would be paid.”

