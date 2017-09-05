‘Worst Bachelor Ever’ Juan Pablo Claims Producers Asked Him To Get Naked On Camera!

Amid the recent drama surrounding Bachelor in Paradise, former Bachelor contestant, Juan Pablo Galavis, has opened up about his time on the show, his life now, and the opportunities he wishes he hadn’t missed.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Galavis claimed on the The Domenick Nati Show that after his appearance on the reality series, he wanted to star in Dancing With The Stars, but producers didn’t let him!

He then claimed that production cuts and edits certainly play a part in forming how each contestant is portrayed. He added that while staff try to push contestants to do risky, attention-grabbing things, such as jumping into the ocean naked, it is really up to each person to follow their suggestions.

Galavis tied the knot just a few weeks ago, and seems to be happier than ever. He claimed that he hasn’t been keeping up with the latest BIP scandals since he himself was starring in the show, and he doesn’t know if producers would ever ask him to come back.

As Radar exclusively revealed, the former soccer player suffered a great deal of backlash over his controversial appearance on the show. His ex, Chantel Forrest even said: “They gave minority a chance, but he really screwed it up. They gave it an opportunity and it didn’t work out with him because he’s the worst one of all time. I think that’s why they waited so long!”

After famously failing to propose to Nikki Ferrell and teasing his return to the show with Jojo Fletcher as The Bachelorette, Galavis was eventually labeled as “The worst Bachelor” ever.

